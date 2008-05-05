Automated Whiteboard Shuns Projectors, Mystical Beings

A shameless celebration of all things mechanical and most things lazy, the automated whiteboard is powered by two belted motors from an old scanner/printer while an electromagnet is employed to stick the marker to the board at only the correct times. We've always wondered how the local coffee shop writes their menu so neatly. Now we know...though we retain our suspicions of gnome activity (who, incidentally, plan to take over the world after they obliterate man through 1,200 calorie coffee drinks). [Sprites Mods via Newlaunches]