How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Aussie Photographers Kick Ass In The World Press Photos

01 World Press Photo of the Year 2007.jpg

What you're looking at is the World Press Photo of the Year 2007, taken by Tim Hetherington in Afghanistan for Vanity Fair. While it wasn't taken by an Australian, there were plenty of winning shots that were taken by Aussies, which you'll see after the jump.

The World Press Photos are the cream of the crop of photojournalism, and last year included a whopping 80,536 entries.

If you're up in Sydney and want a nice free day out to see some awesome photos, the State Library of NSW has an exhibition running from today until June 5, when it heads up to Brisbane from June 12 until June 30.

It's the kind of thing that really makes you want to get a dSLR and go and take some photos. Honestly, you should check the exhibition out.

Tim Clayton scored 1st Prize in the Sports Action, Stories category. Here are three out of the 12 photos:
land divers 06.jpg

land divers 010.jpg
land divers 011.jpg
Andrew Quilty took out 1st for the Singles Sports Features category with this:
10 Andrew Quilty.jpg
And Daniel Berehulak won 3rd in the People in the News category:
Australian Winner_Daniel_Berehulak - Bhutto.jpg
So congrats to the Aussie winners from Giz AU.

[World Press Photos]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles