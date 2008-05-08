Aussie Photographers Kick Ass In The World Press Photos

What you're looking at is the World Press Photo of the Year 2007, taken by Tim Hetherington in Afghanistan for Vanity Fair. While it wasn't taken by an Australian, there were plenty of winning shots that were taken by Aussies, which you'll see after the jump.

The World Press Photos are the cream of the crop of photojournalism, and last year included a whopping 80,536 entries.

If you're up in Sydney and want a nice free day out to see some awesome photos, the State Library of NSW has an exhibition running from today until June 5, when it heads up to Brisbane from June 12 until June 30.

It's the kind of thing that really makes you want to get a dSLR and go and take some photos. Honestly, you should check the exhibition out.