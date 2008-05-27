AT&T's Pantech Breeze, A Hip Phone for Geezers on the Go

AT&T's geezerphone, the Pantech Breeze, is designed with the elderly in mind. The Breeze has three big speed-dial buttons, simple menus, a loud speakerphone and large font. Now you can hear Gladys's mahjong story and read Morty's steamy text messages from anywhere in Del Boca Vista. A step up from the Jitterbug and the ClarityLife, other mobile phones for the olds, it has a camera to snap pictures of your grandkids, or the carpet while you're figuring out how to make a call. The Breeze sells for US$70 up front with a two-year contract, or US$155 if you do pay-as-you-go, which is a good option if you don't know where you'll be three weeks from now. Bigger pics and press release after the jump. [AT&T]

AT&T AND PANTECH MAKE USING A MOBILE PHONE A BREEZE FOR CUSTOMERS New Phone Focused on Ultimate Ease-of-Use Now Available Nationwide SAN ANTONIO, May 27, 2008 — If you are an experienced mobile phone user, the ins and outs of wireless devices are second nature. For first-time phone owners, simplicity and ease-of-use are more important than ever. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and Pantech Wireless Inc. today announced the Pantech Breeze™ from AT&T. Available in all company-owned stores and online beginning May 27, the Pantech Breeze is an ideal device for a wide range of users, from novice or first- time mobile phone owners to customers looking to simplify the overall user experience. At its core, the Pantech Breeze is an uncomplicated mobile phone, specifically designed for people needing an easy way to stay in touch with friends, caregivers and loved ones. From its clean and uncluttered design to its simplified menus, oversized display with large keypad and quick-call keys, the Pantech Breeze includes a host of convenient features in a comfortable, modern design. The Pantech Breeze is the direct result of AT&T and Pantech's collaboration to build a device on the principles of Universal Design — the practice of designing products and applications that are usable by the most customers possible. AT&T recently published the company's approach to Universal Design to encourage application developers and handset manufacturers to consider the needs of seniors or customers who have disabilities when creating products and services. "Universal Design helps define important design criteria to meet the wants and needs of as many of our customers as possible," said Carlton Hill, vice president of Product Management, Voice Products and Affiliate Marketing for AT&T's wireless operations. "The Pantech Breeze is a result of our efforts to meet these criteria and offer a great-looking phone that's a breeze to use for everyone — from tweens to great-grandparents." The Pantech Breeze takes into account many of the design principles set forth in AT&T's approach to Universal Design: • 1-2-3 Quick-Call Keys — Three pre-programmable quick-call buttons are located below the screen — users can easily select one of the three quick-call contacts and press the send button to start a call. • Simplified Menu — Navigating the phone's features is trouble-free with the simplified "breeze menu," which prioritizes the features that customers want to access most. • Large Font — Menu screens on the Pantech Breeze use a highly visible large font. Additionally, the font of SMS messages is enlarged and the date and time of messages sent is at the beginning rather than at the end of a message. • Easy-to-Use Buttons — The oversized buttons on the device respond with a tactile click when pressed, and the amount of time the keys remain illuminated after use is extended. • Clear and Loud Speakerphone — A large, dedicated button starts and stops speakerphone use. • Camera — A dedicated hard key for the camera brings up camera options "take a picture" and "photo album" to give users easy access to useable camera functions. • Audible Keys — An option to have audio accompany numeric keystrokes makes it easy to know which buttons have been pressed, resulting in mistake-free dialing for those with limited sight. In addition to these key design features, the Pantech Breeze is a powerful phone. The product is a GSM quad-band world device, able to make voice calls in more than 200 countries and access data and send messages in more than 145. The Pantech Breeze features a talk time of up to three hours and up to 10 hours of standby time. Full messaging, camera and video capabilities, Bluetooth® compatibility and tools such as an alarm clock, notepad, calendar and calculator are included. "The Pantech Breeze is a unique and important target product for us, one that underscores our commitment to all levels of customers," said Patrick Beattie, vice president of Marketing and Sales at Pantech Wireless Inc. "By incorporating AT&T's socially responsible Universal Design model, this product speaks directly to people needing a down-to-earth handset that provides easy access to core features." The Pantech Breeze will be available May 27 at select AT&T company-owned stores and online at www.wireless.att.com. The Pantech Breeze is $39.99 after a two-year service agreement and a $30 mail-in rebate or $124.99 after a $30 mail-in rebate for customers who prefer to use AT&T's Pick Your Plan or Pay As You Go GoPhone® prepaid plans.