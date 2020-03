Live DJ-ing takes a step further into the 21st Century with this invention which lets DJ's view, cut, grab, loop and mix tracks by doing live waveform editing on a twin touchscreen "turntable." Invented by UK student Scott Hobbs as part of his innovative product design course, ATTIGO is about the same size as a conventional deck set-up, but has all the flexibility of digital track storage: choosing new tracks without all that swapping of vinyl. Check out the video to see it in action.