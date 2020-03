This is coming from the boards, but it's not too far out there: Starting June 2, AT&T will offer insurance on any phone for US$5 a month. These kinds of plans can be sorta scammy and pointless, but the deductible for replacement is only US$50. So while it doesn't make sense for an el cheapo clamshell, if you're already on your third iPhone because you're clumsier than Urkel, you might wanna take a look at it. [Pinstack via BGR]