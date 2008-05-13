AT&T Slips iPhone Black Reference in Customer Pages

Something called the "iPhone Black" is now appearing in the "Select Model" popup menu on AT&T's registered customers screen. An AT&T spokesperson has told us that the company doesn't have any comment on this. And we don't know what "iPhone Black" means, but some may take this as a confirmation of the rumoured all-black iPhone allegedly coming next month. However, since there's no other information except this screenshot, we will take it as is. [AppleInsider]

Update: AT&T's just denied the existence of an iPhone Black, pointing to leftover placeholder text from a weekend update.