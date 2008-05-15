AT&T 3G Hitting 20Mbps in 2009

Just in time for the new iPhone's imminent release, AT&T said today that it will upgrade its 3G network to run at speeds over 20 megabits per second in 2009. That's more than five times the current limit of 3.6Mbps, which is already fast, at least compared to EDGE. The company is currently testing its HSDPA 3G network for the upgrade, and says it now runs at 7.2Mbps in the lab. The speed boost will be achieved through a software upgrade and won't require major hardware changes across the network, so we may actually see this happen on time. The question is, when everyone and their mum has the 3G iPhone, will the speed peaks still be that good? [AppleInsider]