AT&T 3G Hitting 20Mbps in 2009

Just in time for the new iPhone's imminent release, AT&T said today that it will upgrade its 3G network to run at speeds over 20 megabits per second in 2009. That's more than five times the current limit of 3.6Mbps, which is already fast, at least compared to EDGE. The company is currently testing its HSDPA 3G network for the upgrade, and says it now runs at 7.2Mbps in the lab. The speed boost will be achieved through a software upgrade and won't require major hardware changes across the network, so we may actually see this happen on time. The question is, when everyone and their mum has the 3G iPhone, will the speed peaks still be that good? [AppleInsider]

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

