Digitimes is reporting that the Atom-based Asus Eee PC 901 that we got a peek at the other day is set to ship on June 3. And it looks like the cosmetic enhancements (like the metal accents) aren't the only bit of newness on board: Apparently, it's got Bluetooth, and the Linux version will come with some new software. Otherwise, the guts are supposedly the same as the 900, and it'll go for somewhere under US$650. Hopefully way under that. [Digitimes]