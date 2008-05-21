At Least 20 People Want to Pay US$3000 for the 24-Carat Solid Gold iPhone

When we saw that 24-carat solid gold iPhone last month, we thought it was too tacky gold for everybody except for Mr. T. Apparently we were wrong. Twenty people have bid 55 times to plunk down real money—and at least two are willing to pony up over two grand—for this gaudy slab of soon-to-be-outdated tech. Or, as our new intern said, "Maybe Chamillionaire has 20 eBay accounts, and we've been overestimating his understanding of how an auction works." Either way, it's a sad state of affairs. [eBay]