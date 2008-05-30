Asus Reinvents the Wiimote

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Some of our readers pointed out that the new Asus Eee Box resembled a Nintendo Wii. And while that may be true, Asus has just debuted something straight out of Nintendo's handbook: a "Wiimote" for the PC.

Spotted at a trade show in Taipei, the controller looks like a pair of wireless nunchuks, It's believed to connect to PCs through a USB transmitter and even be compatible with Asus' new desktop. As a universal motion remote, it could be programmed for use in any game in which clicking a button just won't do. And according to reports, it could also be used as a nifty wireless mouse.

Rumour has it that the Asus controller will go for US$70 whenever it's released—US$10 more than the Wiimote with a nunchuk. [Register Hardware]

