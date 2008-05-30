Asus Reinvents the Wiimote

Some of our readers pointed out that the new Asus Eee Box resembled a Nintendo Wii. And while that may be true, Asus has just debuted something straight out of Nintendo's handbook: a "Wiimote" for the PC.

Spotted at a trade show in Taipei, the controller looks like a pair of wireless nunchuks, It's believed to connect to PCs through a USB transmitter and even be compatible with Asus' new desktop. As a universal motion remote, it could be programmed for use in any game in which clicking a button just won't do. And according to reports, it could also be used as a nifty wireless mouse.

Rumour has it that the Asus controller will go for US$70 whenever it's released—US$10 more than the Wiimote with a nunchuk. [Register Hardware]