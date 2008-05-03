How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Asus Eee and 2Wire Don't Mix?

Everyone seems to love the EeePC's tiny body, but their US tech support seems kind of lousy. Giz US reader John purchased one, but couldn't get it to work with his 2Wire router. When calling Asus support, he found out that the Eee doesn't work with the brand.

I have had a Eeepc for less than a week. I have never been able to connect to the Internet wirelessly. The dreaded "pending" problem. I decided to call technical support. The tech asked what router I had. I replied "two wire". He says "oh, I have never been able to make one work with two wire." "It's a known issue. We are working on it but DON'T HAVE A TWO WIRE ROUTER TO TEST IT WITH." He continued "I got a friend in the valley who has a two wire router, ive been meaning to go see him and test it out. But he lives pretty far away." Now here I am, having spent US$348 on a nice little computer that can only work when hardwired to the router. I already have a computer hardwired, I don't need a tiny little one hardwired. So I ask the tech "what am I supposed to do with this computer? Should I send it back?" He responds "yeah I guess you could do that." I know customer service is bad all around but a big company like Asus doesn't have a router from a larger manufacturer to test their equipment on? Give me a break, you sent out a computer that has not been tested on a commonly used router? I love the machine, but its useless if it doesn't work!!!!!!!!! Asus, get your act together, my goodness!!!!!!!!!

Any readers able to get it working with 2Wire? Seems pretty strange that any laptop wouldn't work with a router, seeing as, you know, they follow a standard. [Thanks John!]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles