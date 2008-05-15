How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Asus Eee PC 901 Images Show New Refinements, Possibly Atom Motherboard

French blog Blogeee.net have got allegedly exclusive pictures of the next Asus Eee PC 901, which apparently include a new motherboard. Apparently this model is the one that will have Intel Atom inside, which is why the company has slightly redesigned its exterior. The images show a ton of small refinements over the design of the previous EeePC 900:

kensington-eeepc901.jpgcote-ouvert-eeepc901.jpgcote-ouvert-2-eeepc901.jpgcote-gouvert2-eeepc901.jpg34-haut-eeepc901.jpg

• Metal sides on the screen hinge.
• The power button on the hinge is gone.
• Slim, metal button bar over the keyboard.
• Power button is not located in the thin button to the far right of this bar.
• Metal framing for the trackpad.
• Not apparent in the photos, but Blogneet is saying the
• USB ports have been sightly re-arranged.
• VGA port is now on the right side.
• Kensington lock next to the Ethernet port on the left, which allows to secure the machine while using the VGA on the right side of the machine.
• Two microphones for stereo input above the battery.
• Asus logo is gone in favour of the Eee PC brand.

[Blogeee via jkkmobile]

