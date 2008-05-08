Asus Eee PC 900 Priced And Dated For Australia

The XP version will set you back $599 and the Linux $649. As far as distribution goes, the XP model will be through retailers everywhere and the 20GB Linux model will be through selected computer resellers, so it may be a little bit harder to find.

We've known it was coming for a long time, but now there's been an official announcement. The Eee PC 900 from Asus will be available in Australia this month in both the 12GB version running Windows XP and the 20GB version running Linux.

Discover a new perspective with the ASUS Eee PC 900

Latest release of the Eee PC with 8.9 inch widescreen and innovations galore

Sydney, Australia, May 7 2008 - ASUS, today announced the release of the new Eee PC 900 with 8.9 inch widescreen.

In just five months following its launch, ASUS has sold over one million Eee PCs. Amid the buzz of reaching this new milestone, ASUS is now providing yet another round of excitement with the release of the Eee PC 900. This new generation of the ever popular "world's easiest PC" includes an 8.9 inch widescreen, 1.3M pixel webcam, 12GB and 20GB storage capacities for Windows and Linux operating systems (respectively), and innovative FingerGlide technology, while still weighing less than 1kg. The Eee PC 900 caters to consumer needs while still maintaining the 'easy to learn, work and play' concept

One of the major factors attributed to the Eee PC's success has been mobility, in part due to the use of the built-in solid state disk (SSD) technology which offers a quiet, energy saving and shock proof design for stable computing on-the-go. Traditional hard disks spin at 5400 revolutions per minute (RPM), making them more prone to data loss or damage if subjected to shocks or bumps. The Eee PC 900 is rugged enough to protect against such incidents and is the perfect tool for outdoor computing - ideal for journalists and reporters, photographers of nature and other like-minded outdoor enthusiasts.

Jerry Shen, CEO of ASUS, said, "Vital feedback from a wide variety of users has been received, which has spurred us on to create more options to cater to different user requirements."

Through extensive research and development, the inclusion of the larger 8.9" display screen with 1024x600 resolution allows users to view a single A4 page without the need to scroll left or right, making it more easier when reading or working on documents. The new widescreen also does not affect the overall weight of unit, which remains below 1kg, making it easy for women and children to carry around - maintaining the ultra-portability that has become synonymous with the Eee PC.



Operating the new Eee PC 900 has been made even simpler and more convenient with the new, innovative FingerGlide feature. With just two simple finger movements on the touchpad, users can scroll up and down for easier document viewing or zoom in and out of pictures - great for looking at image details.

"Due to its lightweight stature, most users will place the Eee PC on their laps or hold them in their hands during use. With the addition of the FingerGlide feature, users will find the Eee PC even more convenient to use," commented Jerry Shen.

Additionally, the Eee PC 900 pairs a 1.3M pixel webcam with wireless internet connection capabilities for web conferences anywhere, anytime making web communications effortless and increasing work efficiency.

To suit differing user requirements, the Eee PC 900 is available with Microsoft Windows or Linux operating system. The Microsoft Windows version allows experienced users to seamlessly operate the Eee PC through the familiar Windows interface. It also incorporates Windows Live features such as Windows Live Messenger for instant messaging and Windows Live Mail for consolidated email accounts on the user desktop. Complementing this is Microsoft Works which equips the user with numerous office applications to work efficiently.

The Linux version is suited to users who desire an icon-driven and easy point-and-click interface - well suited for children or users with limited computer experience. It provides a fast boot-up time, ideal for quick internet access while waiting for public transport or taking notes on-the-go.

The Eee PC 900 will be available in Australia in May 2008 with a recommended retail price of AU$599 for the 12GB XP version and AU$649 for the 20GB Linux version (prices include GST). The Eee PC 900 XP version will be available through selected retailers and the Linux version will be available through computer resellers.



Specifications

Display 8.9" display, 1024 x 600 resolution

Colour Pearl White, Black

CPU Intel® Mobile CPU

Processor Intel Mobile Chipset

Memory DDR II 1GB

Display Card Intel UMA

Storage 12GB (4GB built-in + 8GB flash) SSD (Microsoft Windows OS Version)

20GB (4GB built-in +16GB flash) SSD (Linux OS Version)

Audio HD audio / built-in speakers

Wireless Built-in 802.11b/g

Camera 1.3M pixel webcam

Storage Cards SD / MMC (SDHC)

Input / Output 3xUSB / VGA-out (D-Sub, 15pin) / earphone jack / mic / RJ45 10/100 Mbps

Power Output: 12V, 36W;

Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

Tracking Control Utilises FingerGlide

Operating System Windows XP Home / Linux

Dimensions 22.5cm(W) x 17.0cm(D) x 2cm~3.38cm(H)

Weight 0.99 kg

