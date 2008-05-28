How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Asus Eee PC 1000 to Debut First Week of June

According to an invitation from Chairman Jonney Shih, Asus will present their EeePC 1000 at Computex 2008, the classic IT fair to kick off in Taipei next week, starting on June 3. The 10-inch EeePC 1000 will appear alongside the newly-redesigned 9-inch EeePC 901.

"ASUS is looking forward to welcoming you during Computex 2008 in Taipei, Taiwan, for the ASUS' 08 Computex Trilogy of launch events. We would also like to specially extend an invitation to you to attend the official global launch of the new Eee PC™ 901 and 1000 series."

[UMPC Fever—Thanks Frank]

