How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Asus Eee Crystal Case Actually Made of Plastic (But Still Good)

Asus Eee fandom has no bounds, and while replacing the case on most laptops seems preposterous, for the Eee it's just another day of tiny typing and eye strain at the office. This Crystal Case by Proporta is constructed of scratch/shock resistant polycarbonate, but maybe more impressively, features a double hinge that adds 360 degrees of screen rotation to the Eee (perfect for the touchscreen-modded system). Personally, I could use about another 15 degrees of tilt on my Macbook Pro—not for my own use, but for every time a friend checks their email and attempts to push the screen beyond its natural bounds. Ooh, I get shivers just thinking about it. [Product via BBGadgets]

UPDATE: Yes, it looks like a case protector rather than replacement...so no touchscreen fun.

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles