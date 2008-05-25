Asus Developing Eee PC Touchscreen Tablet

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Aussie pub Current is reporting that the Eee PC will soon morph into a "non-clamshell touchscreen-only device," with an unveiling as soon as June 3 at Computex. Asus's Australia retail manager confirmed they're "obviously looking at form factors rather than just a clamshell" and that it would use a touchscreen. The caveat is that it ultimately might not wear the Eee badge since it's wholly different from—and presumably pricier than—the rest of the line. It might seem like an off-kilter move, but a genuinely cheap tablet (say, US$500) could be as game-changing as the original Eee. [Current via Electronista]

