Asus Developing Eee PC Touchscreen Tablet

Aussie pub Current is reporting that the Eee PC will soon morph into a "non-clamshell touchscreen-only device," with an unveiling as soon as June 3 at Computex. Asus's Australia retail manager confirmed they're "obviously looking at form factors rather than just a clamshell" and that it would use a touchscreen. The caveat is that it ultimately might not wear the Eee badge since it's wholly different from—and presumably pricier than—the rest of the line. It might seem like an off-kilter move, but a genuinely cheap tablet (say, US$500) could be as game-changing as the original Eee. [Current via Electronista]