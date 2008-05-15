How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Astak's Mentor E-Book Reader Priced Below US$200

The e-book reader battle has taken the inevitable turn towards the competitive pricing front with the announcement that Astak is releasing the "Mentor" reader priced under US$200 for the base 5-inch model. There will also be a 6 and a 9.7-inch version, but all will include 128MB RAM (expandable to 4GB with SD card), a stylus touchscreen, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi , an MP3 player and a Linux or Windows CE based OS.

However, it appears that many of these features are only standard on the US$350 9.7-inch monitor, so one would have to question if those additions would jack up the US$200 price tag on the base model. Even if the US$200 price tag held firm, there will probably be a cheaper version from another company right around the corner, so you may want to hold off a bit as the battle heats up. The Mentor e-books are expected to roll out gradually between June and October of this year. [Astak via Crave via Uberreview]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles