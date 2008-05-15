ASIMO Robot 'Conducts' Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Asimo, Honda's consistently-unimpressive robot that they awkwardly walk out for press conferences to prove to everyone that they're working on vague, future-related projects, is at it again! This time, he's been spotted "conducting" Yo-Yo Ma and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, caught here on NBC's Today Show. It's all quite ridiculous and probably not a little insulting to real-life conductors, but on the up side, Honda donates US$1 million to the DSO to improve its music education programs, which is something even my grizzled, jaded heart can't frown upon. [Asimo on Giz]