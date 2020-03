Art Lebedev has unveiled plans for a new addition to the Optimus keyboard family with a keyboard dubbed the "Optimus Popularis." Details are scarce as the device is only a mock-up at this point—but we do know that it will be shorter than the Maximus, and it it will not use OLED screens to save cash. Instead it will be based on a "totally different principle" (ooh, mystery principle!). Naturally, no release date has been unveiled, but look for it to retail under US$1000. [LiveJournal]