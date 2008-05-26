Apple's Sydney Store To Open Next Week?

As the countdown to June 9 and the Apple WWDC gets closer, more and more rumours are flying off the shelves regarding Apple's next-gen iPhone. But another big Apple launch may be happening even earlier if a conversation the guys from TechWiredAU had with some construction workers is true. The guys were making their way down to CeBit last week via the corner of George and King streets in Sydney when they had a little conversation with some construction workers who said the store would be opening next week. Which would be this week, going off the date of the video. So are Apple about to wrench the covers off the store on an unsuspecting public without warning? In a word - no.



Overnight, some signage went up to tell people that the building is actually going to be an Apple flagship store, as you can see from the photo above. As silly as it sounds, Apple aren't going to put up a "Coming Soon" sign only to rip it down in the same week.

Then there's the rumour that Mr Jobs will be on hand to open the store first hand. If it is true (and part of me keeps looking at my X-Files styled "I want to believe" poster every time I think about it) then it probably won't happen until mid-to-late June at the earliest.

I'm sure Apple will be inviting local media to the opening, so as soon as I receive my invite, you guys will know.

[TechWiredAU via MacTalk.com.au - Photo courtesy of Scottyh]