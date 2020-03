Apple went and sneakily updated its MacBook Pro line this morning, adding a nice bump to processing speed to its high-end laptops, along with the multi-touch trackpad. The models range from a 15-incher with a 2.4GHz Core 2 Duo up to a 17-incher with a 2.6GHz version of the same chip. You can also bump up the hard drive on the 17-inch model to a 300GB ATA drive at 4200 rpm if you so desire. [Apple]