How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Apple Receives 188 Mysterious Cargo Containers: 3G iPhones, New MacBooks or the Finest Colombian Snow?

I think that the obsessive drive to be omnisciently aware of everything Apple is plotting has officially gone from a little crazy to completely silly. People are tracking their bowel movements cargo shipments, and apparently the latest batch has 188 containers from Asian supplier Hon Hai and Quanta Computers, mysteriously marked "electric computers," a label that they've never used before. Ack! Combined with the fact that "desktop computer" labelled shipments haven't dropped, ImportGenius, the dudes who monitor this stuff, are therefore convinced it's the 3G iPhone.

Or new MacBooks. The first shipment came in on March 27, which seems a bit early, unless they're really, really stockpiling to meet demand. Or it could just be a whole bunch of blow and June 9 will be the biggest party ever. [ImportGenius via Fortune]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles