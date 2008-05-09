How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Apple Looking For An iPhone Field Validation Engineer With UMTS Experience - 3G iPhone Confirmed Then?


Mobile phones aren't just randomly released to a hapless public - they have to go through some fairly stringent testing with the networks before they get approval. And despite being the Second Coming of the  Jesusphone, the iPhone's Australian release is still bound by those rules.

Which means Apple need someone to test the phone. Which is why they've advertised for an iPhone field validation engineer. It's a fairly technical position, requiring all kinds of knowledge and experience. Like "technical understanding and experience with GSM/GPRS, Edge, CDMA and UMTS" experience. That's right: we said UMTS.

Of course, this could just be covering all the bases, seeing as how we don't have a CDMA network anymore. But it could also be another piece of circumstantial evidence in the case for the imminent release of a 3G iPhone in Australia.

On a side note - if you do apply for the job and get it, don't forget to remember your friends at Gizmodo - you know what we mean.

[Apple Jobs - Thanks James!]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles