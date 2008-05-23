Apple iPhone Engineer Job Listing Requires GPS Experience. Hmm…

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Guys! I don't know if you heard, but apparently there's a new version of this mobile phone by Apple called the iPhone coming out next month! The rumour is that it'll come with GPS, allowing for new geotagging-related features, among other things. Adding quite a bit of heft to that rumour is a recent job listing by Apple for an iPhone Product Design Engineer. One of the "preferred experience[s] "? "Integration of wireless antenna (GSM, GPS, Wi-Fi) into mechanical enclosures." GPS! Boy howdy! But wait, isn't it a little late to start that job hunt on this go-around? Oh, so many questions! Is anyone else more excited to stop looking for breadcrumbs come June 9th than excited about the actual phone, or is that just me? [Apple via The Inquirer]

