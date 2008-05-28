How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Apple Files Patent To Put Solar Cells on Portable Devices

Is Apple planning on giving their MacBooks, iPods and possibly the iPhone a solar powered boost of energy? Doubtful—but we know they have thought about it thanks to a recently published patent for "solar cells on portable devices." According to the patent, Apple would completely cover a device in a thin layer of solar cells—including the display to maximise the amount of power that the device could harness from the sun.

Motorola has already toyed with an idea involving infusing their LCDs with solar panels, and to be honest, most if not all of the major companies out there have at least investigated the possibilities. However, given the limitations of solar power, it seems unlikely that a major manufacturer would go this route in the near future. [Patent Filing Forbes and MacRumors via Inhabitat]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles