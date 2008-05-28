Apple Files Patent To Put Solar Cells on Portable Devices

Is Apple planning on giving their MacBooks, iPods and possibly the iPhone a solar powered boost of energy? Doubtful—but we know they have thought about it thanks to a recently published patent for "solar cells on portable devices." According to the patent, Apple would completely cover a device in a thin layer of solar cells—including the display to maximise the amount of power that the device could harness from the sun.

Motorola has already toyed with an idea involving infusing their LCDs with solar panels, and to be honest, most if not all of the major companies out there have at least investigated the possibilities. However, given the limitations of solar power, it seems unlikely that a major manufacturer would go this route in the near future. [Patent Filing Forbes and MacRumors via Inhabitat]