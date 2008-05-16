AOL Desktop 1.0 Comes to Mac

Things I'd do before installing AOL Desktop software onto my Mac:

1. Eat a live cockroach.

2. Get a Darth Maul facial tattoo.

3. Start running.

4. Date any of the contestants from The Bachelor.

For those who have already completed alternatives 1-4, feel free to hit the jump to scope the details.

Speed Installs in seconds and launches fast — so you can begin browsing immediately, without signing in. The new browser has been completely rebuilt to allow for maximum compatibility and quicker page loading.

Tabbed IM and Browser

Tabs on the browser and instant messages give you easy access and an uncluttered, organized view for all of your windows. AOL Desktop for Mac — Your Online Life Organized.

Custom Toolbar

Keep your favourite AOL sites right at your fingertips. You can select from more than 25 different AOL channels and features to add to your AOL toolbar. Want to add a "Write Mail" icon to your toolbar? No problem!

Easy Transition

New functionality allows for fast, easy transfer of your AOL Favourites and mail (from AOL for Mac OS X personal filing cabinets) plus icon tooltips, a new AOL Support Portal for Mac and the [email protected] product blog to guide you through all the cool new features.

Tiger and Leopard Compatible

AOL Desktop for Mac runs natively on your PowerPC or Intel-based Mac. The all-new AOL application runs at full speed on any Mac that supports Tiger or Leopard (Mac OS X 10.4.8 or higher).

System Requirements

PowerPC G4 or Intel Macintosh (minimum)

Mac OS X 10.4.8 or higher

Minimum of 256MB of physical RAM

Minimum of 60MB of available hard disk space

28.8 Kbps or faster modem/existing Internet connection