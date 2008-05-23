Ant Commandos Double Range Guitar, One Guitar To Rule Them All

Playing both Guitar Hero and Rock Band isn't much of an option for many of us living in cramped quarters, but Ant Commandos has just announced the first guitar that can support both games on multiple platforms. Their Double Range Guitar plays PS2 and PS3 versions of both Guitar Hero (I, II and III) and Rock Band. All the functionality is retained, like a second set of Rock Band solo buttons near the strum bar and distortion effects, plus you get some nice extras like wireless functionality and a belt clip that lets you spin the guitar in 360s. Available now for US$59.99, here are all the unabridged details:

THE ANT COMMANDOS' 4-IN-1 DOUBLE RANGE GUITAR CONTROLLER HITS RETAIL

Be The Envy of Your Friends With The First Guitar Controller That Is 100% Compatible With All Guitar HeroT & Rock BandT Features For PlayStation®2 and PlayStation®3

May 22, 2008 - Ontario, CA- The Ant Commandos (TAC), a leading provider of innovative wireless video game music peripherals and accessories, announced today its V Shaped Double Range Guitar ranging in colours from flame red and electric blue, to jet black, is now available at retail for an SRP of $59.99. The Double Range Guitar is the first on the market to feature 100% compatibility with all Guitar HeroT and

Rock BandT games for PlayStation® 2 and PlayStation® 3. TAC's Double Range Guitar enhances players' gameplay experience no matter which music-inclined video game or PlayStation system they are

using. By utilizing 2.4GHz wireless technology, players can hurl themselves around as they thrash to the beat, up to 30 feet away from the console. A second set of FeatherTouch fret buttons on its Xtended

Fret Array allows players to fully take advantage of experiencing a full range when performing earth-shattering solos, then using the higher set for rhythm parts. The Double Range's lower 5 buttons are 100% compatible with Rock Band's Solo Guitar play and it offers a 5-way switch to support the sound effect feature in Rock Band. When playing Guitar Hero, the lower 5 buttons behave just like the top 5

buttons, thus allowing gamers to simulate solo action in Guitar Hero I, II, and III. Additionally, gamers will be able to rock out like a true musician with the 360FLY Clip, a special belt clip that attaches to the guitar with a single pivot point, allowing players to wildly spin the guitar to replicate the moves of their favourite famous guitarists.

"Guitar Hero and Rock Band have become a cultural phenomenon, and with all the people out there playing these games, it is important that their guitar controller work with every feature in the games," said Jesse Manwill, Senior Manager, Product Management at TAC. "The Double Range is the ONLY guitar that is compatible with all of the Guitar Hero and Rock Band features-including the solo and 5-way effect

switch. Consumers who purchase the Double Range can rest assured they are getting the most feature compatible guitar available on the market."

The Double Range is the only guitar controller that is compatible with both the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3. This market advantage is a huge benefit, eliminating consumers' headaches as players no longer have to worry about which platform's peripheral they need to purchase in order for it to work with their system. If a consumer is thinking about upgrading to a PlayStation 3, or if they already have a

PlayStation 3, but they want to play their favourite songs on Guitar Hero 1 and II on the PlayStation 2, they can still purchase the Double Range as it is fully compatible for both systems. Other Double Range features that help players make the most of their gameplay experience include the new PowerThief power saving mode which conserves the controller's power by turning off when it senses inactivity, and the Low Battery Indicator which blinks red, signaling to players that the battery needs to be replaced -no more guessing or discarding a good battery. Also, the Super Whammy System whammy bar

helps to provide protective control over soaring whammy bar effects for those who are rough with their controller.