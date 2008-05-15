Amex Digital's iMON HD Mobile Media Centre Also Controls Your PC

Amex Digital's iMON HD seems a pretty unusual beast: it's a "portable media center" that acts as an IR receiver to control your PC, and also has a built-in VFD screen. This can display an equaliser or streams of useful info, like weather reports, news, your email and so on— a little like a low-graphics Chumby perhaps? There's not much more info than this, so we can tell you it supports Windows Vista Media centre, it'll come in black and white colours and has a remote controller, and that's about it. [Akihabaranews]