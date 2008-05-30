AMD Puma Mobile Platform Launching Next Week, Fighting the Good Fight

Intel's upcoming (and delayed) Centrino 2 isn't the only mobile platform in town. At Computex, AMD will be showing off its Puma platform, which is made up of a Turion Ultra CPU (aka Griffin), a mobile version of the 780G chipset and Mobility Radeon 3200 integrated graphics (yay synergy). AMD's mostly targeting "volume business and consumer markets," so it's aiming a bit lower than Centrino 2. Which seems to match how it performs in comparison, unfortunately. Still it's good AMD's finally getting it out the door, fighting the good fight. [TG Daily]