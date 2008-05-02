Amazon has filed suit against the state of New York in response to the law passed last week that requires the company to collect sales tax on purchases made by New Yorkers. They say the law, which demands any web retailer with affiliates in the state to charge sales tax, is vague and unconstitutional. The company also says they've been unfairly targeted since lawmakers dubbed the bill the "Amazon Tax". I hope they're right and the law gets repealed; I'm not spending 8.375% more of my hard-earned money than I should until this is worked out. [NYT]
Amazon Sues New York to Stop Collecting Sales Tax
Trending Stories Right Now
Unfixable Flaw In Intel Chipsets Opens Encrypted Data To Hackers
If your computer uses an Intel chipset made in the last five years, it could be leaving you vulnerable to hackers thanks to a critical flaw in its read-only memory (ROM). The fix? There isn’t one, really. Not unless you’re willing to shell out for an entirely brand new computer.
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.