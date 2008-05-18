How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Airwolf Helicopter Replica Doesn't Come With Jan-Michael Vincent

Do you still mourn the day the networks took Airwolf off the air for good? Does the thought of flying through the cool mountain skies of the California wilderness, your trusty Bluetick Coonhound Tet at you side, excite you to no end? Me neither (city slicker, present), but that doesn't mean this Airwolf helicopter replica is any less cool. Sure it doesn't have an interior, and the chain gun has been suspiciously removed, but it's got character, and probably still smells like the feathered coiffure of Jan-Michael Vincent. That's Stringfellow Hawke, to you civies. More pics and budget pricing for this hunk of nostalgia after the jump.

That dust is 1980s dust. That means this chopper is a collector's item, not filthy dirty. Bidding started at about US$40,000, and concludes later today.
[eBay]

Trending Stories Right Now

hacking hacks intel privacy privacy-and-security security vulnerabilities

Unfixable Flaw In Intel Chipsets Opens Encrypted Data To Hackers

If your computer uses an Intel chipset made in the last five years, it could be leaving you vulnerable to hackers thanks to a critical flaw in its read-only memory (ROM). The fix? There isn’t one, really. Not unless you’re willing to shell out for an entirely brand new computer.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles