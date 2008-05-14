Air Force Wants to Use Every Computer They've Got to Build Massive Botnet for DDoS Attacks

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

China has been semi-famed for launching DDoS attacks and poking around the US's secure networks generally. One Air Force colonel's solution? Build a massive botnet to DDoS the Commie bastards (or anyone else) right back. Because we're on the Light side, our bigass botnet wouldn't infect new computers, but the plan would press millions of computers set for the scrap pile into DDoS duty, as well as every unclassified computer in the Air Force's possession (including civilian government machines).

Bringing the good ol' Cold War days to the future, the system would be linked to the Air Force's high-speed instruction detection systems, letting them immediately strike back at the source. I'm internally debating whether this is a good idea or not, all Skynet jokes aside. Your thoughts? [Threat Level]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

