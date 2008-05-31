After Losing Nukes, Air Base Fails Inspection: Security Caught Playing Games On Mobile Phones

After losing track of six nuclear warheads last year, you would think that the crack security team at Minot Air Force Base would pull it together for their much anticipated nuclear security inspection. Unfortunately, you would be mistaken. Inspectors from the Defence Threat Reduction Agency failed the security wing based on a number of infractions—including an incident where an airmen was observed playing video games on his mobile phone while standing guard at a "restricted area perimeter" during a simulated attack.

In fact, security broke down on a number of levels—including areas where nuclear weapons are stored. To put this baffling stupidity in perspective, consider this: after Col. Joel Westa took command of the 5th Bomb Wing post-nuke debacle, he was quoted as saying that this inspection was going to be the "most scrutinised inspection in the history of time." And the most terrifying part is that the wing will keep its certification to handle nuclear weapons for the foreseeable future. I feel safe...how about you? [Air Force Times via Wired]