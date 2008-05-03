Adobe Open Screen Initiative to Make Flash Suck Less on Mobiles

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Adobe's Open Screen Project, which combines such companies like Nokia, Moto, Cisco, Sony Ericsson, Verizon, Qualcomm and Marvell, aims to make Flash more like Java. Namely, they want to make sure the platform Flash runs on is consistent, meaning developers can code once instead of many times. The project will try to encompass phones, desktops, mobile internet devices (internet pads), and set top boxes.

The big steps Adobe is going to take to make this work are:

- Removing restrictions on use of the SWF and FLV/F4V specifications
- Publishing the device porting layer APIs for Adobe Flash Player
- Publishing the Adobe Flash® Cast™ protocol and the AMF protocol for robust data services
- Removing licensing fees - making next major releases of Adobe Flash Player and Adobe AIR for devices free

Adobe's also throwing in the AIR platform as well, which is "the next-generation RIA runtime for the desktop, supporting HTML, Ajax, Adobe Flash technology and PDF." [Adobe]

