Adam Sandler Whispers Sweet Nothings In Your Bluetooth Headset

I'm still a little undecided as to whether or not I'll be seeing Adam Sandler's You Don't Mess with the Zohan, but the movie is using a clever, tech-oriented marketing ploy that's definitely gotten me interested. Twenty-five Regal Entertainment theatre lobbies will feature a decorated salon chair that when sat in (while wearing a Bluetooth headset) will beam 6 voicetones to the user's ear. We're not sure exactly what Adam Sandler's new character sounds like, but we're betting if you mix the characters of Adam Sandler Billy Madison, Adam Sandler Little Nicky, and Adam Sandler The Waterboy, you'll have a pretty close approximation. [press release via crave]