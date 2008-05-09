How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Adam Sandler Whispers Sweet Nothings In Your Bluetooth Headset

I'm still a little undecided as to whether or not I'll be seeing Adam Sandler's You Don't Mess with the Zohan, but the movie is using a clever, tech-oriented marketing ploy that's definitely gotten me interested. Twenty-five Regal Entertainment theatre lobbies will feature a decorated salon chair that when sat in (while wearing a Bluetooth headset) will beam 6 voicetones to the user's ear. We're not sure exactly what Adam Sandler's new character sounds like, but we're betting if you mix the characters of Adam Sandler Billy Madison, Adam Sandler Little Nicky, and Adam Sandler The Waterboy, you'll have a pretty close approximation. [press release via crave]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles