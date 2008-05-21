Acer Goes for High-End Gamers With Predator PC

With its sassy orange and black body, the Predator is Acer's riposte to HP's Voodoo and Dell's XPS and Alienware lines. Running an Intel Quad-Core processor, the desktop PC also has liquid cooling, a Blu-ray Disc drive and four swappable SATA disk drives, and uses Nvidia's SLI graphics technology. Full stats below the gallery.

Windows Vista OS

Intel Core 2 Extreme or Quad processor

Nvidia nForce 780i SLI chipset

8GB memory

1TB SATA hard disk

4 x 3.5-inch Easy-swap HDD drive bays with either:

BD+ SuperMulti burner

BD/HD DVD reader

Supermulti

Multi-in-one card reader

TV tuner card

Dolby Home Theatre audio enhancement

Gigabit Ethernet

56K modem

Front ports:

4 x USB 2.0 ports

Headphone and microphone jacks

Rear ports:

4 x USB 2.0 ports

IEEE 1394 port

PS72 keyboard and mouse ports

2 x Ethernet ports

2 x eSATA ports

6 x audio jacks

S/PDIF jack

Clear CMOS button

TV-out port

2 x DVI-D ports

Acer Empowering Technology software

Acer eRecovery Management

Acer Arcade Live

McAfee Internet Security Suite 2008

Adobe Reader

eSobi

NTI MediaMaker

Dimensions: 490 x 430 x 190 mm

The Predator also has a bunch of accessories, including a Logitech G11 gaming keyboard, GS gaming mouse, remote control, and an Acer LCD monitor and stereo speakers. No word on pricing or availability as yet. [Acer via PC World]