Acer Goes for High-End Gamers With Predator PC

With its sassy orange and black body, the Predator is Acer's riposte to HP's Voodoo and Dell's XPS and Alienware lines. Running an Intel Quad-Core processor, the desktop PC also has liquid cooling, a Blu-ray Disc drive and four swappable SATA disk drives, and uses Nvidia's SLI graphics technology. Full stats below the gallery.
Windows Vista OS
Intel Core 2 Extreme or Quad processor
Nvidia nForce 780i SLI chipset
8GB memory
1TB SATA hard disk
4 x 3.5-inch Easy-swap HDD drive bays with either:
BD+ SuperMulti burner
BD/HD DVD reader
Supermulti
Multi-in-one card reader
TV tuner card
Dolby Home Theatre audio enhancement
Gigabit Ethernet
56K modem
Front ports:
4 x USB 2.0 ports
Headphone and microphone jacks
Rear ports:
4 x USB 2.0 ports
IEEE 1394 port
PS72 keyboard and mouse ports
2 x Ethernet ports
2 x eSATA ports
6 x audio jacks
S/PDIF jack
Clear CMOS button
TV-out port
2 x DVI-D ports
Acer Empowering Technology software
Acer eRecovery Management
Acer Arcade Live
McAfee Internet Security Suite 2008
Adobe Reader
eSobi
NTI MediaMaker
Dimensions: 490 x 430 x 190 mm
The Predator also has a bunch of accessories, including a Logitech G11 gaming keyboard, GS gaming mouse, remote control, and an Acer LCD monitor and stereo speakers. No word on pricing or availability as yet. [Acer via PC World]