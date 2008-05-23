ABC Online Player Getting Solid Upgrades

ABC is making some notable upgrades to their video streaming website. The service will now offer full-screen viewing, closed captioning and the option to embed videos a la YouTube—all on top of a more robust search engine. Apparently after being the first network video player online, it's leading over the market with 8.9 million unique views monthly. Let's hope upgrades like this keep online network competition fierce, and force these powerful companies to keep wooing us with more features and better functionality.

AU: If there was any doubt, this is the US ABC, not our Aunty.

