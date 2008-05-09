A Simple Graph Chooses Your Next Video Card

The Tech Report has assembled a very straightforward bang-for-your-buck video card graph. Plotting performance on Crysis' high quality setting, you can see the simple facts laid out very clearly—like that the GeForce 9600 GT is probably worth its US$5 pricetag over the Radeon HD 3850. These metrics always vary by game, and Crysis' highest settings don't demonstrate these cards at their best (the top performer can't even break 40 frames per second). But it's a quick tool to tip the scales on your next purchase. [Tech Report]