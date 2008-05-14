A Rotating House Makes For One Dizzy Dwelling

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Over the last month or so, residents of Tilburg in the Netherlands have bore witness to artist John Körmeling's bizarre artistic vision. The project, nearly a decade in the making, involves a rotating house sitting smack dab in the Hasselt roundabout—a spot that has been designated to showcase works of art (not to mention acting as one of the most important gateways to the city).


Powered by solar panels, the full-scale model house makes one complete rotation every 20 hours—which results in a rather disorienting experience for commuters who frequently travel in and out of the city. The house is uninhabited, but if a drunken bum should ever wander in there to sleep one off, he is in for one hell of a hangover. [Project Page via Flabber via RGS]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

