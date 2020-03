Not so long ago, we ran an "All Giz Wants" about a real universal remote—one that wouldn't just change your channels but change your life. (Marketers, feel free to use that). This concept holds a kinship to our humble dream of turning on our oven with the touch of a button...errr...remotely. Make no mistake, it's just an artist's rendering with ergonomics that are questionable at best. But it's something to keep us trudging through life (hopefully from our couches). [coroflot via DVICE]