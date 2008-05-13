A New "World's Most Expensive" Gadget?

Watches were the original gadget. But unlike their silicon counterparts, good watches tend to appreciate over time. So barring that 5G iPhone prototype sitting in Jobs' desk, we believe this US$2,157,760 Patek Philippe watch just auctioned at Sotheby's may be the world's new most expensive gadget. While the watch itself is a masterpiece, its historical weight tips the scales—owned by race car driver Carlo Felice Trossi, the watch was released in 1932, "a turning point which also saw car racing and the emergence of airplanes," as described by Sotheby's. [Telegraph via LuxuryLaunches][Image: Reuters]

UPDATE: Ooh, BBGadgets just pointed out to us that an even more expensive watch sold a day later.