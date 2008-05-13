How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

A New "World's Most Expensive" Gadget?

Watches were the original gadget. But unlike their silicon counterparts, good watches tend to appreciate over time. So barring that 5G iPhone prototype sitting in Jobs' desk, we believe this US$2,157,760 Patek Philippe watch just auctioned at Sotheby's may be the world's new most expensive gadget. While the watch itself is a masterpiece, its historical weight tips the scales—owned by race car driver Carlo Felice Trossi, the watch was released in 1932, "a turning point which also saw car racing and the emergence of airplanes," as described by Sotheby's. [Telegraph via LuxuryLaunches][Image: Reuters]

UPDATE: Ooh, BBGadgets just pointed out to us that an even more expensive watch sold a day later.

Trending Stories Right Now

hacking hacks intel privacy privacy-and-security security vulnerabilities

Unfixable Flaw In Intel Chipsets Opens Encrypted Data To Hackers

If your computer uses an Intel chipset made in the last five years, it could be leaving you vulnerable to hackers thanks to a critical flaw in its read-only memory (ROM). The fix? There isn’t one, really. Not unless you’re willing to shell out for an entirely brand new computer.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles