A Gallery of CIA Spy Cameras

In celebrating the launch of Spycraft, I've looked at all kinds of gadgets, but the bread and butter of Cold War CIA gear were tiny cameras and listening devices. The bugs aren't so exciting to look at, though the stories of their placement make great reading. The cameras, on the other hand, always come in clever "concealments."

Echo 8 commercially produced spycam, good for crowds but not documentsT-100 inside a Seiko digital watchT-100 concealed inside a penCollapsable briefcase cam for serious document stealingThe old button-tie Robot cameraRollover camera pen shot documents one line at a timeT-100 embedded inside a Cricket disposable lighter

Unfixable Flaw In Intel Chipsets Opens Encrypted Data To Hackers

If your computer uses an Intel chipset made in the last five years, it could be leaving you vulnerable to hackers thanks to a critical flaw in its read-only memory (ROM). The fix? There isn’t one, really. Not unless you’re willing to shell out for an entirely brand new computer.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

