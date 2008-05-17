A Baseball Hat That Can Read Your Mind

While this might look like an ordinary baseball hat, a closer look reveals that it has a bunch of electronics jammed into the back and a wire connecting it behind the ear of the wearer. That's your first tip-off that this hat will do more than shield your eyes from the sun and give you hat head. It's a hat that can actually read the EEG signals from your brain, able to tell when you're too sleepy to drive or, with a bit more work, allow you to do things like turn the TV on and off. It's much like other EEG readers that claim to allow you to control things with your brain, but this one is wireless and portable. [Pink Tentacle]