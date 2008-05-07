2.2-Metre Optimus Prime Constructed From Old Car Parts

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

When cars die, they don't go to some magical car heaven (except for hybrids, maybe). But the best, luckiest ones just might become Transformer replicas. Standing at 2.2 metres tall and weighing a respectable 220 kilos, this Optimus Prime statue is a probably the most compelling argument for recycling we've ever seen. And its leg detail is as incredible as the torso:

At US$4,838.71 (plus shipping, of course), we'd say that this hand-crafted Transformer has a downright reasonable price. But that's not going to help one bit as we pitch the spouse on another car...that can't actually run. [Robot Models via GeekAlerts]

