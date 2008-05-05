5 Million-Piece LEGO Boulder Chases Indy, Crashes Into Car

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Ah LEGO, how much we love you? Let me count the ways: five million. The same amount of million multicoloured pieces needed to create this solid boulder, as big as the one in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Then get a fake Professor Henry Jones (You call this archaeology?,) fake Sallah (Asps. Very dangerous. You go first,) and some other dudes to push it to chase a fake Indy down the streets of San Francisco. The result: an instant classic, even without the Hovitos. Let's hope the actual movie is this crazy and preposterous. [Indiana Jones and LEGO in Gizmodo—thanks Cristiano]

