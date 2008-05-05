5 Million-Piece LEGO Boulder Chases Indy, Crashes Into Car

Ah LEGO, how much we love you? Let me count the ways: five million. The same amount of million multicoloured pieces needed to create this solid boulder, as big as the one in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Then get a fake Professor Henry Jones (You call this archaeology?,) fake Sallah (Asps. Very dangerous. You go first,) and some other dudes to push it to chase a fake Indy down the streets of San Francisco. The result: an instant classic, even without the Hovitos. Let's hope the actual movie is this crazy and preposterous. [Indiana Jones and LEGO in Gizmodo—thanks Cristiano]