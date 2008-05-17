How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

40 Hours Of Illustrator, Time-Lapsed

Over several months, one artist put roughly 40 hours of Illustrator drawing work into a piece called "Science Machine." And over that time, he had his computer screencap the project every five seconds. The result, along with some B-roll and a soundtrack, is what you see in this video. To read the artist's thoughts on the video and his Vista machine used to make it, hit the jump.

I thought you might like a screen cast I made of me working in Vista on Adobe Illustrator on a 40-hour project. It's pretty much a music video as well. I've screwed with my install of Vista a lot, so I got some crashes and some BSODs, but obviously those were not captured. On the whole, I've been very happy with the OS, though.

If I could make neat stuff out of nothing, I'd be pretty happy, too. You can purchase a print of Science Machine here.

Trending Stories Right Now

hacking hacks intel privacy privacy-and-security security vulnerabilities

Unfixable Flaw In Intel Chipsets Opens Encrypted Data To Hackers

If your computer uses an Intel chipset made in the last five years, it could be leaving you vulnerable to hackers thanks to a critical flaw in its read-only memory (ROM). The fix? There isn’t one, really. Not unless you’re willing to shell out for an entirely brand new computer.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles