40 Hours Of Illustrator, Time-Lapsed

Over several months, one artist put roughly 40 hours of Illustrator drawing work into a piece called "Science Machine." And over that time, he had his computer screencap the project every five seconds. The result, along with some B-roll and a soundtrack, is what you see in this video. To read the artist's thoughts on the video and his Vista machine used to make it, hit the jump.

I thought you might like a screen cast I made of me working in Vista on Adobe Illustrator on a 40-hour project. It's pretty much a music video as well. I've screwed with my install of Vista a lot, so I got some crashes and some BSODs, but obviously those were not captured. On the whole, I've been very happy with the OS, though.

If I could make neat stuff out of nothing, I'd be pretty happy, too. You can purchase a print of Science Machine here.