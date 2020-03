The little hamster who runs around in the little iPhone rumour mill must be some kind of genetically enhanced super hamster - there have been so many rumours flying around these past few weeks about the imminent launch of the 3G iPhone that it would need super-hamster abilities just to keep its heart from exploding.

So, to sort fact from fiction, here's a rundown on what the Internet thinks you can expect from the Jesusphone 2.0: