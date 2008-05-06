US$150 Razor Comes with a Built-In Flashlight, Still Doesn't Explain The Price

OK, someone explain this to me: the new Gillette Fusion Chrome Collection Power Razor is a shaving implement with your standard retarded amount of blades, vibrating function and…a flashlight built in? But why? Who shaves in the dark? I'd say terrorists living in caves, but they clearly don't shave, so that's not it. Perhaps campers, but I don't know many outdoorsmen who are going to spend US$150 on a razor to bring into the wilderness. I'm stumped. Guesses, commenters? [Product Page via Book of Joe]