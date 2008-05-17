How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

125-Inch, 1-mm-Thick, 8-Pound Flexible Display Unveiled

Shinoda Plasma, a large-screen display manufacturer in Japan, has just unveiled a flexible, 1mm-thick, 125-inch prototype display that can be used as either a curved or wrap-around screen. The resolution isn't all that impressive at 960x360, but it could be used for advertising where the viewer will be suitably far away. As they improve the tech, however, it could be seen in homes as either a really fancy info display or even a piece of digital art. It weighs a mere 32 kilos, which is a good ten times less than a normal plasma display, and could easily be installed in the home. That is, if it was reasonably priced, which this most definitely isn't. But you can definitely see the potential there. Stay tuned. [Pink Tentacle]

Trending Stories Right Now

automobiles automotive cars cybersecurity dude-wheres-my-car encryption hackers hacking security technology

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles