100% of MacBooks Getting LEDs in 2009

According to the Taiwan-based Economic Daily News (who has spoken with Apple's chief LED supplier), every MacBook shipped in 2009 will have an LED-backlit display. Consider the news unconfirmed, but the transition would certainly make sense, as Apple already uses LEDs in its MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lines. Aside from LEDs being an eco-friendly solution for display production, they're also excellent for brightness, colour and battery life. We'll be pleased to see this happen. Literally. [Digitimes via Electronista]